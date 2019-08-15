HIGHLIGHTS: Pujols adds another milestone to his legacy as he leads the Halos to a 7-4 win over Pittsburgh
Video Details
Led by Pujols 3RBI night, the Angels were able to turn the tables on the Pirates and take game 3. The Angels broke their slump by finding some success at the plate, while keeping defensive errors on the mound and in the field to a minimum.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618