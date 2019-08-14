As pitching issues continue, Ausmus reflects on the younger Angel pitcher’s inconsistency
“It’s kind of a Jekyll and Hyde, he had a couple rough openings for us and then he had 2 really good outings for us in Boston. Then today was kind of similar to the openings” Ausmus discussing Taylor Cole’s inconsistency on the mound.
