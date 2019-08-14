HIGHLIGHTS: Hot start at the plate, not enough as the Halos drop another to Pittsburgh
The Angels started off today with a nice first inning lead, looking as if they may snap out of the current funk, but that quickly changed. A number of errors from Halos in the field resulted in a Pirates mid-game surge and led to Pittsburgh taking game two, 10-7.
