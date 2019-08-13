Ausmus reflects on Suarez growth after tonight’s loss
“Its a tough line to walk because you don't want his confidences to be eroded. You want him to get experience, but you don't want him to be beat down. There’s a line you gotta walk there.” Ausmus on managing a young player that is put into a must play situation like Jose Suarez.
