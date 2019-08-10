An animated Ausmus reflects on the Halo’s struggles after dropping 8th straight
Video Details
"Thats what happens, you have losing streaks when you're not hitting and not pitching" Issues on the mound and at the plate continue to plague the Halos, as their losing streak extends.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618