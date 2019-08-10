HIGHLIGHTS: Angels trounced in 16-4 loss to the Red Sox
A big 1st inning 3 run HR from Albert Pujols would be the beginning and the end for the Halos momentum today, their only other run coming from a bases loaded walk. The Sox took advantage with a huge 6th inning push and blew the Angels out 16-4.
