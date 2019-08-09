Sale retires 13 batters in 8 scoreless innings as Red Sox win 3-0
After struggling for most of the season, Chris Sale had himself a night on the mound striking out 13 batters and pitching 8 scoreless innings. Sale helped elevate the Boston Red Sox over the Los Angeles Angels 3-0.
