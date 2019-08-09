Ausmus reflects on Peters success and the Halos tough day at the plate
Video Details
“You give up 3 runs to that offense, in this ball park, you feel like you got a shot to win. Unfortunately, Chris Sale was on.” Ausmus discusses the missed opportunity after the Halos threw 10Ks’, giving up only 3 runs, in todays 3-0 loss to the Red Sox.
