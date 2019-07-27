HIGHLIGHTS: Halos get down early and drop 2nd straight to Baltimore
The Halos were forced to pull from the minors to find a pitcher that was rested for today's game. The Orioles would take advantage of this, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the second. The Angel bats were unable to to get much going and the Halos drop their second straight to Baltimore.
