Behind the scenes of making the Tyler Skaggs mural
Video Details
- AL
- AL West
- boxing
- FOX Sports West
- Keith Thurman
- Los Angeles Angels
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Matt Beaty
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Tyler Skaggs
-
Tyler Skaggs mural was done by a local artist who wanted to commemorate the legacy of Tyler Skaggs
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618