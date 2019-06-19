HIGHLIGHTS: Skaggs has his ‘best outing of the year’ and more Halo HRs’ in 3-1 win over Toronto
The Halos continue to be a problem for Toronto pitchers. After their 2nd straight multi-home run game, paired with a strong performance from Tyler Skaggs on the mound, the Angels were get their second straight win in Toronto. The 3-1 win gives the Angels a 2-0 series lead.
