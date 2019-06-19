Back to back games with HRs’ and Halo wins, Calhoun reflects on what has been working
Video Details
After hitting HRs' in the Angels back to back wins, Kole Calhoun discusses what he's been looking for at the plate and how he's found success.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618