HIGHLIGHTS: HUGE day at the plate gets the WIN for the Halos in J-Up’s first game back

A HUGE 2nd inning with home runs coming from J-Up, Calhoun and Ohtani, was just what the Halos needed to start off the series in Toronto. Mike Trout would join the home run party with 456 ft BLAST in the 6th, leading the Angels to 10-5 win over Toronto.

