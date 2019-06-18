HIGHLIGHTS: HUGE day at the plate gets the WIN for the Halos in J-Up’s first game back
Video Details
A HUGE 2nd inning with home runs coming from J-Up, Calhoun and Ohtani, was just what the Halos needed to start off the series in Toronto. Mike Trout would join the home run party with 456 ft BLAST in the 6th, leading the Angels to 10-5 win over Toronto.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618