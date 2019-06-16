HIGHLIGHTS: A ninth inning BLAST for Trout not enough as the Angels fall to the Rays

The final game of the series at Tropicana Field gave the Halos another opportunity to get back to .500. On the mound, Canning put together another 5K+ outing, but a series of questionable calls caused frustration for the Halo batters. Down 3 heading into the 9th, Mike Trout refused to quit and CRUSHED 2 run shot to gave the Halos one final chance. Unfortunately this is how things would end as the Angels take 5-6 loss to the Rays.

