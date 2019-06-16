Video Details

The final game of the series at Tropicana Field gave the Halos another opportunity to get back to .500. On the mound, Canning put together another 5K+ outing, but a series of questionable calls caused frustration for the Halo batters. Down 3 heading into the 9th, Mike Trout refused to quit and CRUSHED 2 run shot to gave the Halos one final chance. Unfortunately this is how things would end as the Angels take 5-6 loss to the Rays.