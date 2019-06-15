Video Details

The Angels get a BIG series win over the Rays today! Early game success would continue for the Halos, after hitting a couple HRs' and getting out to an early 4-0 lead. Jose Suarez would be strong on the mound and the Rays would be left scoreless until the 6th. A 3 run HR for the Rays would bring the score within 1, but a Kevan Smith homer would bump the Halo lead back to 2 in the 8th. This is how the Angels would close things out, recording a 5-3 victory over the Rays.