After icing the game in the 8th, Kevan Smith discusses the Halo win and the Halos young starter
Video Details
“Love him, attacking with all of his pitches, pounding the strike zone, thats all you can ask from a guy” After catching Jose Suarez, for only the first time in the majors, Kevan Smith discusses his respects how the young pitcher has been throwing the ball.
