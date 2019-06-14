Ausmus reflects on Ohtani hitting the cycle, tonight’s power outage and the Halo win
Video Details
“He puts together good at bats, Hes a very smart baseball player, a very smart hitter, his due diligence in preparation before games, before at bats is extremely high” -Ausmus on how Ohtani has matured into the player he is today
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618