Angels go back-to-back-to-back off Kikuchi
Video Details
Angels hit 3 consecutive home runs off Seattle rookie Yusei Kikuchi in the 4th inning, with Tommy LaStella, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani all hitting solo shots.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618