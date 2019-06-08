HIGHLIGHTS: Halos fall to the Mariners, in second straight loss at home
Video Details
An impressive night on the mound by Andrew Heaney, throwing 10 Ks' in 6 innings, was unfortunately tainted by his final batter. The Halos fall to the Mariners 6-2 in the first of their three game series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618