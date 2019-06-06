Easton Stick was a big Albert Pujols fan growing up!
Video Details
Easton Stick, the 5th round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to Jill Painter-Lopez about his personal tie to the Angels
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618