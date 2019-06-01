HIGHLIGHTS: Angels lose to the Mariners after late inning push falls short
The Halos fall to the Mariners, after a slow start at the plate. Seattle jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Back to back home runs from Trout and Ohtani pulled the lead within 1, but the Halos would never be able to pull ahead.
