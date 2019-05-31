Ausmus discusses Pena’s performance and what could be the secret behind it all
“He has gotten better at maintaining his velocity, ever since he started eating bananas or peanut butter and jelly, whatever it was.” Coaches know, sometimes the smallest changes can lead to success... even if its just adding a PBJ.
