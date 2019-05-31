HIGHLIGHTS: Angels got into a hitting rhythm early, leading to a 9-3 win over the Mariners

With a weekend of close calls behind them, the Halos showed up to READY for their 4 game series against the Mariners. The Halos were able to get things going early at the plate with at least a run in each of the first 5 innings. Pena threw 8Ks' while on the mound and the Angels were able beat the Mariners 9-3.

