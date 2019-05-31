HIGHLIGHTS: Angels got into a hitting rhythm early, leading to a 9-3 win over the Mariners
Video Details
With a weekend of close calls behind them, the Halos showed up to READY for their 4 game series against the Mariners. The Halos were able to get things going early at the plate with at least a run in each of the first 5 innings. Pena threw 8Ks' while on the mound and the Angels were able beat the Mariners 9-3.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618