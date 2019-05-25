Griffin Canning, Pitching Command and Momentum: All topics for Brad Ausmus after today’s loss
After taking a loss at home to the Rangers, Brad Ausmus sees some positives from Griffin Canning, specifically getting through today not throwing his best stuff. Ausmus also breaks down miscues, momentum and pitching command.
