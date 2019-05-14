Ausmus reflects on the success of La Stella and Ohtani in todays victory
Video Details
Tommy La Stella was known to have some power at the plate, but Brad Ausmus could not foresee the consistency he would have this year. Ausmus also discusses Ohtani back in the line up and the Angels win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618