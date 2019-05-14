HIGHLIGHTS: Ohtani goes DEEP as the Angels bats lead to a victory over the Twins
The moment we have all been waiting for! Shohei Ohtani takes one DEEP for his first Home Run of the year. The Angels bats are able to keep the pressure on, getting another HR from La Stella, as they get the win
