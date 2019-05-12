Ausmus discusses Angels second win in Baltimore, Pujols success, and Ohtani
“Hittin Homers! Thats what hes been doing well!” Ausmus jokingly talks about Pujols recent success, Ohtani and looks into what has been working for the Angels recently
