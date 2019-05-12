HIGHLIGHTS: Pujols leads the Angels in their second victory in Baltimore!
Albert Pujols adds to his early season SURGE with 2 more home runs and 3 RBI early on. In the 6th inning the Angels offense found some momentum to push to the win them over Baltimore.
