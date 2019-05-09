HIGHLIGHTS: Angels finish off the series in Detroit with a HUGE offensive day
Video Details
Angels offense put on a performance in the final game of the series in DET. Multi HR day for La Stella, first hit of the season for Ohtani and Pujols with career RBI 2000!
