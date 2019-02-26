MUST SEE: Doc Rivers, Clippers, Staples Center crowd give standing ovation to Dirk Nowitzki
Dirk Nowitzki has endured a long and successful career with the Mavs. On Monday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers helped the Staples Center crowd pay their respects to Dirk, who is retiring after the season.
