Beijing Jr Kings Hockey club meet the pros, spend time with LA Kings
We hear from Beijing JR Kings Head Coach and GM, Todd Elik who gives us a little insight into the goals and plans for the program. We also put a mic on LA Kings rookie Austin Wagner just before the kids from Beijing took the ice with a few players from the LA Kings roster.
