We followed around the kids from the Beijing JR Kings hockey program for a couple of days while they were training here in Los Angeles. On day one, we head over to the off-ice training facility where Derek Armstrong and Cody Von Rueden provide instruction on drills and techniques. Later in the day, we tagged along with the team on the ice as they mixed it up with several players from the Ontario Reign, including Alex Lintuniemi and Goalie Cal Peterson.