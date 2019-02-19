Angels Spring Training Report: Mr. Mike Trout!
Video Details
Mike Trout says the Angels' clubhouse has a lot of new faces, but he's excited to welcome the new guys and get working during Spring Training.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 FOX Sports Net, Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618