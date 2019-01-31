Rams CB Troy Hill attended St. Bonaventure, plans to give school Super Bowl LIII jersey
Rams DB Troy Hills plans to give his high school, St. Bonaventure, his Super Bowl LIII jersey. Hill attended Oregon after high school and is in his third season with the Rams.
