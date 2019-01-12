Blake Griffin on return to LA: ‘It’s a big thing’
Video Details
- Blake Griffin
- Central
- East
- East
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
After being the darling of LA for 8 years, Blake Griffin is making his return to face the Clippers as a foe for the first time
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618