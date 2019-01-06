Anze Kopitar reflects on milestone 300th goal, Jonathan Quick’s 300th win
Video Details
Anze Kopitar became the fifth player in LA Kings history to net 300 goals and he was more than excited to talk about it
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618