LA Kings Live: Special visit from … BOB MILLER!
Video Details
We had a very special visitor to our 'LA Kings Live' set on Thursday night ... the one and only Bob Miller! The living legend filled us in on what he's up too since retirement and what he thinks of the current LA Kings roster.
