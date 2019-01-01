Will Ferrell, Kevin Ryder offer hilarious New Year’s message to LA Kings fans
Video Details
The two comedians are long-time LA Kings fans and they spread the word to make sure the fan base continues to hold onto hope
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618