Jonathan Quick likes what he sees from LA Kings, team-centered mentality
Video Details
Jonathan Quick saved 26 of 27 shots Thursday, but was quick to point to the play of his teammates as what impressed him most
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618