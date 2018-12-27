Montrezl Harrell discusses career night as Clippers hang on vs Kings
Video Details
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Montrezl Harrell
- NBA
- Pacific
- Sacramento Kings
- West
-
The Clippers saw a big lead slip away but Montrezl Harrell fueled the team to a strong finish to hold on against the Kings
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618