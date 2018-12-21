LA Kings Weekly: AEG Day of Service
Video Details
AEG’s Season of Giving is the company’s annual holiday charitable initiative designed to raise funds and generate awareness for non-profit organizations that serve youth and families residing in low-income households in Los Angeles County. AEG President and CEO Dan Beckerman tells us how much he enjoys the company working in the in the local Community.
