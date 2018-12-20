Video Details

Carrlyn Bathe takes us to the NFL Flag Regional Championships, sponsored by the Rams and USA football. NFL FLAG powered by USA Football promotes physical fitness and teaches the sport’s values and life skills on and off the field to nearly 400,000 young people. A non-contact version of traditional football offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 in cities across the country, the program emphasizes fun, safety, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, is the sport’s national governing body and the official youth football development partner of the NFL, the Rams and each of the league’s other 31 teams.