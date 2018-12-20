#XTRAPOINT: Rams host NFL Flag Regional Championships … and it was awesome!
Video Details
Carrlyn Bathe takes us to the NFL Flag Regional Championships, sponsored by the Rams and USA football. NFL FLAG powered by USA Football promotes physical fitness and teaches the sport’s values and life skills on and off the field to nearly 400,000 young people. A non-contact version of traditional football offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 in cities across the country, the program emphasizes fun, safety, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting. USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, is the sport’s national governing body and the official youth football development partner of the NFL, the Rams and each of the league’s other 31 teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618