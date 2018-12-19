Marcellus Wiley of FS1 talks Chargers success, NFL in LA
Video Details
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Chargers
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- FOX Sports West - Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Kings
- Los Angeles Rams
- NFL
-
Marcellus Wiley spent 10 seasons in the NFL. He's also a fairly new member of the FS1 crew. Wiley took some time to chat with our own Carrlyn Bathe during Chargers Night at Tuesday night's LA Kings game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618