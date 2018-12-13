LA Kings Weekly: West Ranch HS squad assists Valencia SNAP Flyers
The West Ranch JV Hockey teams of the LAKHSHL are volunteering the season with the Valencia SNAP (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) Flyers hockey program. We went out to a recent practice to learn more about the program and how the volunteering helps both the athletes and the students assisting them.
