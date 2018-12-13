LA Kings Weekly: How unique design allows blind hockey player to hear puck
Video Details
While we were up in Valencia with the students of West Ranch High School and the SNAP athletes, we discovered there was a blind player named Sebastian out there on the ice with the Flyers. The coaches found him a larger than usual size puck that has bells inside so Sebastian can track it on the ice. Another way to show that Hockey is for Everyone!
