LA Kings Weekly: Lisa Gonzales and family at Staples Center

Video Details

With help from the Jack and Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation and the LA Kings, Lisa Gonzales and her family enjoy a special night at Staples Center. Their evening began with a pregame meal, a tour of the penalty box before the game, and then tickets to the game where the whole family was able to forget their worries and spend some quality time together

