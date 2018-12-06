LA Kings Weekly: WWE Workout
Video Details
While the WWE Superstars were in town for their shows at Staples Center, a few Superstars found time to work with the Special Olympic athletes at Toyota Sports Center and also lent a hand at the LA Food Bank.
