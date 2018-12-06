Players Of The Year: Elias Ricks (DB, Mater Dei) & Jayden Daniels (QB, Cajon)
Video Details
It was a very fun season watching Jayden Daniels and Elias Ricks tear up the CIF-SS. For their efforts, they have been named our Players of the Year.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618