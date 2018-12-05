LA Kings have game-tying goal taken off in final minute, fall to Coyotes 2-1
Video Details
The LA Kings showed some fight in the 3rd, but came up just short of an impressive comeback against the Coyotes Tuesday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618