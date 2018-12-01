Hall of Fame writer Eric Duhatschek provides state of LA Kings, new Seattle team
Video Details
There are few people more qualified to talk about the NHL than Eric Duhatschek and he provides all you need to know about the LA Kings and the new expansion team in Seattle
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618